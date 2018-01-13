Market Rasen races stage first meet of 2018

Market Rasen Racecourse will welcome in the new year with its first race meeting of 2018 next Wednesday (January 17).

Gates open at 11am with the action getting under way at 1pm, and last race at 3.45pm.

The race card will feature the listed class one 188BET Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at 2.40pm, as well as the Class Two Weatherbys Racing Bank Graduation Chase at 2.05pm.

Tickets are £10 when booked in advance, and there is free entry for accompanied under 18s.

For more, visit marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk