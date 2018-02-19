Market Rasen races: Skelton brothers claim Super Sunday treble

There is no stopping the Skelton brothers at Market Rasen these days as trainer Dan and jockey Harry teamed up for a treble on Sunday’s card.

The third race on the card, a Class 3 handicap hurdle, was the feature race of the afternoon with £13,000 going to the winner.

Dan Skelton saddled Solomon Grey who was held up mid-division early in the race.

But the six-year-old made up ground well enough to take the lead two out and just held off Oxford Blue and champion jockey Richard Johnson on the line.

The 9/4 French-bred favourite had been off the track since finishing third in a decent race at Kempton in December, but under the magic hands of the Skelton duo there should be more wins to come.

Their magic touch were also in evidence in the afternoon’s feature chase which followed.

Captain Chaos, the 8/15 favourite, was given a totally different ride by Harry Skelton as he made virtually all of the going.

And despite not being fluent with his jumping, he managed to have enough staying power in his tank to see off 14/1 shot Militarian.

Johnson again got in the frame on third-placed Ozzy Thomas, but the champ did not get a winner until the last race when The Last Bridge (7/1) followed up his January win here to make it two on the bounce.

The win came as a boost to Johnson’s hopes of retaining his title come the end of the season in May.

A local runner in this race was The Society Man, trained by Michael Chapman at his Woodlands stables on the Willingham Road.

The 11-year-old veteran was sent off at 100/1 for the latest race on his home track, and although he disputed second place early in the race, he had already tailed off when he blundered and unseated his rider Alison Clarke at the 12th fence.

One woman jockey who did celebrate a win was Maxime Tissier, who claims 7lb.

She rode Iconic Sky {8/1) to victory in the second race, a Class 4 Mares Handicap Hurdle.

The highlight, though, was still to come for the Skelton brothers when Must Havea Flutter completed their treble, putting in a great display to win the 4.20pm handicap chase.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is on Sunday, March 11.