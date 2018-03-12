Market Rasen Races: Favourites out of favour at Super Sunday

It was no day for the favourites as Super Sunday returned to Market Rasen Racecourse last weekend.

Joint-favourite First Drift did take the day’s opening race, a National Hunt Novices Hurdle, but bookies had a long wait for another.

Having led early on, First Drift was briefly headed by runner-up Sizing Cusimano, ridden by Tom Scudamore, before jockey Max Kendrick took control at the last.

Florrie Knox outfought favourite Rio Quinto and champion jockey Richard Johnson, to head the day’s second race, a novices’ hurdle, and 3/1 shot Roxyfet then led from the second-last to beat favourite Las Tunas into second place in the following handicap chase.

There was further disappointment for the bookies in the next handicap chase when Iskabeg Lane fell three from home when leading, leaving Shanty Town (6/1) to take over at the second-last and claim the spoils.

Aaron Lad (13/2) won the day’s biggest prize in a class three handicap hurdle, coming from the pack to head a field of 13.

Bridane Rebel (11/2) was involved at the front throughout in the day’s penultimate race and came through from three out, leaving Milly Baloo trailing in second.

A favourite finally had their way in the final race, when Calipso Collonges (4/6), ridden by Fergus Gregory, won the Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

The next meeting at Market Rasen is a County Raceday meet on Monday, March 26.

* Lincolnshire companies are being urged to turn a special fixture at Market Rasen Racecourse into a relaxed office away day.

The Bin the Boardroom fixture on Friday, May 11 is designed to help organisations build client relationships, reward loyalty and engage staff and colleagues to boost future growth and office motivation.

Visitors will enjoy a private hospitality suite with balcony, private bar, host and Tote betting facility, County Enclosure admission and a racecard programme for everyone.

There will also be champagne on arrival, a three-course a la carte meal, racecourse cream tea, plus hot drinks and petit fours.

Bookings are now being taken, with the Premier experience in hospitality costing £80 plus VAT per person, a saving of 36 per cent on the standard price. Suites accommodate groups of between 12 and 70.

* For more, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk