Market Rasen races: Constable looks to create masterpiece

John Constable is bidding to complete a double with victories in the top two hurdles races at Market Rasen Racecourse, but in different seasons.

The Welsh-trained horse landed the Listed Summer Hurdle last year and is poised to go for the Listed £35,000 Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle on Saturday.

He is likely to be opposed by the winner of this year’s 188Bet Summer Hurdle, L’Inganno Felice, trained in Scotland by Iain Jardine who has won three times at Market Rasen since April under conditional jockey Ross Chapman.

Also among the 22 initial entries is Hatcher, trained by the racecourse’s leading handler Dan Skelton, with the horse coming to Lincolnshire off the back of four straight victories at Stratford Racecourse this summer.

Saturday at Market Rasen is the most important day of jump racing in Britain during September.

Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday and Beer Festival marks the finale to summer jumping in Britain and the start of the winter season.

Races include the £35,000 feature hurdle as well as the £25,000 Farmhouse Handicap Chase, with total prize-money at more than £100,000.

As well as great sport, there will be a beer festival offering local beverages from the Ferry Ales Brewery as well as live music.

The festival takes place in the racecourse’s beer tent, while the live entertainment comes from the Moonshiners street entertainers of Lincoln and Mansfield who will be performing through the afternoon.

Racegoers can take advantage of an advance pint-sized offer for a Tattersalls admission ticket, a race-day programme and a pint of beer – all for an inclusive price of £20.

The day is the first part of the Lincolnshire racecourse’s big ‘Autumn Double’, the concluding part of which is Winter Ladies’ Day, sponsored by Elixr Bathrooms, on Saturday, October 20.

This Saturday’ racing starts at 1.40pm, with gates open two hours before.

Admission starts from £10.80 in advance, with accompanied children aged under 18 admitted free of charge.

On-the-day prices are £12 (Lawn Enclosure), £20 (Tattersalls) and £25 (County Enclosure).

More details can be found out about meetings at Market Rasen Racecourse and tickets bought at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk and for further information, call (01673) 843434.