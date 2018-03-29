Market Rasen Races: Cheltenham winner Bridget Andrews completes double

The highlight of last week’s meeting at Market Rasen was a double for Bridget Andrews fresh from her winner at the Cheltenham Festival the previous week.

Andrews opened with a win on Or de Vassy, the evens favourite in the opening Novices Hurdle, and completed her double later in the card on Must Havea

Flutter (5/4) in the Class 4 Handicap Chase, who was also sent off favourite.

The six-year-old won a 10-runner handicap chase at Rasen in February and looks to be upwardly mobile with a couple of wins under his belt.

Both Andrews winners were trained by Dan Skelton who continues to rack up the winners at the Lincolnshire course.

Another top jockey, Sam Twiston-Davies steered Norse Light (7/1) to success in the £7,000 Class 5 Hurdle.

Here local trainer Nick Kent saddled Spenda Jennie who had Henry Brooke up.

Without too much form behind her, the nine-year-old set her stall out on the first circuit by leading before fading after halfway to finish well down the field.

Brooke rode a winner on board Bacesian Desbois (9/2) in what was his chase debut after modest form over hurdles.

But perhaps punters noticed he had plenty of point-to-point experience in tackling the bigger fences.

In the Download the App at 188bet Handicap Hurdle, The Blue Bomber went to post without a win in 14 runs over hurdles.

However, there had been signs of improvement in his previous outing at Huntingdon when he ran second to a decent Irish raider.

He also remained well in with the handicapper and took his chance here to get off the mark, sent off at 5/1 to record his first win.

The better weather brought a bigger crowd out on Monday, and thoughts are already turning to the big summer meetings.

Tickets are already on sale at the racecourse office or via the website at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk