Market Rasen Races: Big names among Family Day winners

Market Rasen Racecourse hosted its annual fundraising Family Extravaganza Raceday on Sunday, this year in aid of KIDS which supports children with disability.

On the course, racing was not of the calibre of two weeks previously at Summer Plate Day, but there was plenty to interest punters with some decent fields with top trainers Jonjo O’Neill and Dan Skelton both saddling winners.

O’Neill sent out Call to Order (5/4f) in the Branston Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old carried top weight in the £13,000 feature race of the afternoon and had champion jockey Richard Johnson on board.

The winner, however, was hard pressed by Elkstone (3/1) who had Sean Bowen in the saddle hoping to repeat his winning heroics in the Summer Plate Chase.

But Dan Skelton does not usually leave Market Rasen without a winner and inevitably it came with Longhouse Sale (2/11f).

The very short-priced favourite won the bumper at the end of the card, with Dan’s brother Harry getting the ride as he continues to challenge Johnson as the leading rider in the early stages of this season.

There was quite a gap in class between the winner and the rest of the six-horse field, however.

Another impressive winner came in the opening race as Breakfast got ahead early and made all, drawing easily clear two out, having been sent off as the 5/4 favourite.

The next meeting is on Saturday, August 18 when Paloma Faith will be on stage after the racing has finished for the annual August music night, Jockey Club Live.

The first race is off at 4.55pm.