Market Rasen racer Tom Neave suffers broken bones in Brands Hatch crash

Market Rasen motorcycle racer Tom Neave’s season ended in high drama and in hospital when a crash left him with injuries to his back and hand.

Tom and twin brother Tim travelled to Brands Hatch with high hopes of securing strong results in the final race of the 2018 Superstock 1000 Championship. But the weekend ended prematurely for Tom when he crashed his Suzuki in the first free practice session on Friday, while Tim completed the race in 15th place to pick up one championship point.

Tom was on the fourth lap in the opening free practice session on Friday when he touched the white line at Westfield and crashed heavily.

He was transferred from the circuit medical centre to hospital where it was found he had broken three vertebrae in his back as well as some ribs and some fingers on his right hand.

Following surgery on his hand on Saturday, to sort out the tendons, he said: “Apart from feeling like I’ve been hit by a bus, all fractures in my back and ribs are stable so I can hobble around.”

Tim had been recruited into the EHA team to ride their Aprilia in the final race, having completed a test with the team at Donington the previous week.

“I have now ridden the Aprilia RSV4 RF in both wet and dry conditions and we were able to get some valuable information before going to Brands,” he said.

“All round it’s a really nice bike, but the biggest thing for me is getting to work with Ian Newton and the EHA team.”

In a race involving five Lincolnshire riders, only Tim Neave made it to the finish line.

Gary Johnson crashed in the wet conditions on the warm-up lap, Jack Drury high-sided on the first lap at Paddock Hill and ended his race in the gravel, and Tom Fisher retired with a bike problem.

Tim began the race on Sunday from the seventh row and made progress through the field to complete the 14-lap affair in 15th place and pick up a championship point for his team.