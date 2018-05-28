Market Rasen racer Tom Neave fit again for National Superstock bow

Tom Neave returned to race action following his shoulder operation with four wins and a second place at Cadwell Park.

The Market Rasen farmer had surgery on his shoulder after it dislocated numerous times following a crash at Thruxton last year, delaying his debut in the Superstock 1000 class this season.

Although fully recovered, he decided to take in a few test days and club meetings before returning to the British Superbike paddock to test the shoulder under race conditions.

After qualifying in third place for the Phoenix Open races with the North Gloucester Club at Cadwell Park, he went on to take three decisive wins in the class, and a win and second place in the Powerbike race.

“I had a cracking weekend, felt really comfortable on the bike and was just getting faster and faster,” he said.

“I could have done with some more new tyres to get that 1min 29secs lap, but I was happy with 1.30.02 for the first race of the year.

“My shoulder was good, no bother at all, and I was really pleased to beat Josh Day in four of my five races as he is no slouch on a 1,000cc bike.”

Tom will make his debut in the National Superstock 1000 Championship at Snetterton on Sunday, June 17 when his twin brother Tim will also be in action in two British Supersport championship races.