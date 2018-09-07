Market Rasen racer Tom Neave back in British Superbike action after 11th-hour call

Tom Neave’s return to the Superstock 1000 championship has been put on ice as he looks set for more British Superbike action this weekend at Silverstone.

He had been due to race in his regular championship after standing in for British Superbike racer Dan Linfoot with Honda Racing.

But he received a late call-up by Halsall Racing to pilot the movuno.com Halsall Racing Suzuki at round nine of the championship in place of the injured Chrissy Rouse.

Tom was busy preparing for the Superstock race when he was called by Halsall Racing’s team manager Colin Wright.

He said: “I was actually in the garage prepping my bike for Silverstone when Colin called and invited me for a meeting,” he said.

“I’m over the moon to be given another opportunity to race in the British Superbike Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Colin and the team, and I can’t wait to get back out. Naturally, it’s going to be another big learning curve.

“I’ve had two rounds riding the Honda, and now I’ve got to start again with a different bike. My own machine is a Suzuki, so that could be a bit of an advantage.”

Twin brother Tim will have his usual two races in the British Superstock championship and he has been a consistent top-10 finisher so far this season.

He will be hoping to extend his run of nine consecutive top-10 results at Silverstone and move further up the rider standings from 11th place.

After the cancellation of the MotoGP races because of track conditions it has been decided to race on Silverstone’s 1.64-mile National circuit for the first time.

Timetables:

British Superbike championship: Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice three 9.40am, qualifying 11.45am, Race one (30 laps) 4.15pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.30am, race two (30 laps) 1.30pm, race three (30 laps) 4.30pm.

British Supersport championship: Friday – free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday – qualifying 11.05am, Sprint race (10 laps) 5.05pm. Sunday – warm-up 10.07am, feature race (12 laps) 3.40pm.