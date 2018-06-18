Market Rasen racer returns to track after shoulder op

Neave Twins Racing was back to full strength when Tom joined his brother Tim for round four of their respective championships at Snetterton.

Tom was making his debut in the Superstock 1000 class on his return to racing following his shoulder operation, while Tim contested the two British Supersport races.

Tom qualified for a fifth-row start to the 14-lap Superstock 1000 race and started well to slot into seventh place on the first lap.

He was elevated to sixth on lap two when Josh Elliott crashed, but was then pushed back to seventh again when Alistair Seeley overtook him.

When Alex Olson crashed he was back up into sixth which he held until lap nine.

Keith Farmer then demoted him to seventh, and on lap 12, Luke Jones also overtook him, but Neave kept eighth position to the chequered flag for a strong result and eight championship points to get his championship challenge up and running.

Meanwhile, Tim was struggling in free practice and qualifying and started his Sprint race on Saturday from the sixth row.

His progress was short-lived when he came into the pits with a front brake problem, and was one lap in arrears when able to rejoin the race.

He completed the race in 21st place, but with five riders in a different class, and not included in the main results, Tim was elevated to 16th, just one place away from a point-scoring position.

Starting Sunday’s feature race from the fourth row, Tim got a good start and held eighth place through the first nine laps before being pushed back to ninth.

He remained in that position to the flag, but again there was a rider ahead who was in a different class, leaving the Market Rasen rider eighth in the official results.

The eight championship points take him up to 27, and 14th in the rider standings.

The next round is at Knockhill, in Scotland, from July 6 to 8.