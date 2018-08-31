Market Rasen racer O’Halloran looks to bring stop-start campaign to stylish finish

Australian Superbike racer Jason O’Halloran travels to Silverstone for the next round of the British Superbike Championship this weekend hoping to finish the season on a positive note.

The Market Rasen-based rider has now had another three weeks to allow his ankle injury to heal and should be on top form for the three races at the Northamptonshire circuit.

He is currently down in 10th place on 94 points, but with three races and 75 points on offer at Silverstone, it is unlikely but not impossible for him to elevate himself up into the top six and into the end-of-season showdown for the title.

Timetable:

Friday – free practice one 10.15am, free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice three 9.40am, qualifying 11.45am, race one (14 laps) 4.15pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.30am, race two (14 laps) 1.30pm, race three (14 laps) 4.30pm.