Market Rasen racer Crowe flies to Cadwell Park win

Market Rasen racer Phil Crowe was in record-breaking form last weekend as he scorched to a win and two second places at Cadwell Park.

Crowe set a new lap record for the class on his way to a clean sweep of podium finishes in the Thundersport GP1 Elite class at his local circuit.

After qualifying second behind John Ingram on Saturday he started the first race from the middle of the front row and got the hole shot to lead the field for the first four laps.

He was overtaken by Ingram who held the lead for the remainder of the 12-lap race, crossing the finish line just 0.3secs ahead of Crowe.

Starting race two on Sunday from the front row once again, Crowe established a good lead, but by lap nine Ingram found a second wind and closed in.

He shaved a second off the deficit as they ploughed through the back markers, but Crowe responded to the pressure by pushing hard and extending the gap. Crowe finished 1.2secs clear and broke the lap record set by Ingram in the previous race.

His win also shave 10 seconds off the previous 12-lap race record.

In the final race, the Rasen rider got the hole shot on the drag up the hill, but Ingram was hot on his heels and anxious to get ahead.

Crowe held the lead through the first lap, but was overtaken by his rival on the next.

He remained in Ingram’s tyre tracks, but was unable to make a pass, and when the back markers came into play, Ingram got a clean passage through, while Crowe was held up through the chicane and lost ground.

He reduced the deficit but was never in a position to claim the win and had to be content with another second place.

Crowe is set to make his debut in the Macau GP in November after recently having his entry accepted. He will running under #77.