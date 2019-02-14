Market Rasen racecourse to stage extra meet during Cheltenham Festival

Racegoers can add an extra date to their diary after Market Rasen Racecourse was chosen to stage an additional meeting during the Cheltenham Festival.

The fixture originally scheduled for Towcester Racecourse – which is currently closed – will be hosted by the Lincolnshire track on Thursday, March 14.

It means that visitors can enjoy watching jump racing live as well as the races from the third day of the world-famous festival on racecourse televisions.

Admission on the County Raceday will be £10 for adults when tickets are bought in advance.

There are also discounted hospitality options, with details available at http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Nadia Powell, Market Rasen Racecourse general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been asked by the British Horseracing Authority to stage the meeting which was originally scheduled at Towcester Racecourse.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to offer our visitors a day at the races in Lincolnshire during which they can enjoy seeing the action from the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, too.”

On County Racedays, Market Rasen Racecourse adopts a one enclosure policy where everyone can enjoy the best that’s on offer for a reduced prices.

* For further details about Market Rasen Racecourse, including ticket purchases, visit http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk