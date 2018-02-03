Market Rasen Racecourse to host Cheltenham preview evening

Visitors to Market Rasen Racecourse this Spring can find out the best tips and advice for the highlight of the jump racing year – the Cheltenham Festival.

The Lincolnshire track has been chosen to host a Cheltenham preview evenings two days before the tapes fly up for the opening race at the four-day festival in March.

Well over a quarter-of-a-million racing fans will descend on Cheltenham between March 13 and 16, and racegoers at Market Rasen can get the inside track after racing at the Lincolnshire racecourse on Sunday, March 11.

Compered by race-day presenter Steven Powell, a top panel of racing experts has been lined up including up-and-coming trainer Olly Murphy, racecourse commentator Gareth Topham, Tom Earl, from 188Bet, and the racecourse’s ambassador and leading jump jockey Sean Bowen.

Visitors can choose between Tattersalls admission to the racing and preview evening (£28), or preview evening only (£15). Both packages include a winter warmer dish.

The racecourse’s annual badge holders pay £13.

The event starts 45 minutes after the last race which is expected to be at 5.10pm.

For tickets, visit marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Nadia Powell, generalmanager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Our Super Sunday meeting on March 11 will attract a big crowd and there is a fantastic bonus for our visitors when they have a chance to listen to the best tips and advice for the Cheltenham Festival from our top-notch panel of experts, including our very own racecourse ambassador, jockey Sean Bowen.”

The March 11 meeting is the second Super Sunday event of 2018.

All three enclosures – County, Tattersalls and Lawn – will be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

Adult tickets start at £7.20 when bought in advance, while accompanied under 18s are admitted free of charge.

Under 12s receive a free two-course meal in the Brocklesby Suite restaurant with adult reservations booked in advance.

The first race time is scheduled for 2pm and more details can be found at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk