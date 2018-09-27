Market Rasen Racecourse to host Britain’s biggest September meeting

Market Rasen Racecourse hosts the most important day of September jump racing in Britain this weekend.

The Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday and Beer Festival marks the finale to summer jumping in Britain and the start of the winter season, with the races including the feature Listed £35,000 Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle, and £25,000 Farmhouse Handicap Chase.

Total prize-money for the meeting is more than £100,000.

The racing starts at 1.40pm, with gates open two hours before.

Admission starts from £10.80 in advance, with accompanied under 18s admitted free.

On-the-day prices are £12 (Lawn Enclosure), £20 (Tattersalls) and £25 (County Enclosure).

For more details and tickets go to www.marketrasenraces.co.uk.