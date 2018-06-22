Market Rasen Racecourse: Summer Plate Ladies Day set for huge crowds

The biggest and richest racing day of the year at Market Rasen Racecourse has a new backer.

Online bookmaker 188BET has become the sponsor of Summer Plate Ladies’ Day, in association with Lincs FM, which this year is on Saturday, 21st July.

The summer meeting regularly attracts more than 8,500 visitors and features the showpiece £50,000 Listed steeplechase.

It is the most valuable race staged at the Lincolnshire racecourse, the pre-eminent jumps race of the summer in Britain, and will be covered by the ITV Racing cameras.

The total prize-money in 2018 is up by just under 10 per cent to £143,000, with the accompanying Listed 188BET Summer Hurdle now worth £40,000.

188BET has been a sponsor at Market Rasen Racecourse since September 2016, with support during the autumn and winter jump racing programme totalling 63 races to date.

The business also has a large and established profile within Jockey Club Racecourses, the parent group of the Lincolnshire venue.

The day is set for a five-figure attendance for the first time in five years, with the VIP Enclosure, VIP Picnic Experience, and all hospitality and restaurant already sold out four weeks in advance, while a limited number of tickets remain for the County Enclosure.

Thousands of visitors dress up for the best social event in Lincolnshire and are in with a chance of winning a Style Award.

Racegoers will also be well entertained following the final race, with Lincs FM hosting a live Après Racing DJ set.

Nadia Powell, Market Rasen Racecourse general manager, said: “We are thrilled to announce that 188BET is the new sponsor of Summer Plate Ladies’ Day in association with Lincs FM, the highest-profile racing day every year at Market Rasen Racecourse.

“With advance sales well ahead of previous seasons, we anticipate that we will be welcoming a very large summer crowd on July 21, a day when our racecourse is very much in the national spotlight.”

Gates open at 11.35am, with the first race off at 1.35pm, and the finale at 5pm. The event finishes at 6.45pm.

Limited availability tickets for the County Enclosure are £28.80, or £21.60 for Tattersalls (£24 on the day) and £11.70 for the Lawn Enclosure (£13 on the day).

* For more information and to book tickets, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk