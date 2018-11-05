Market Rasen Racecourse strikes gold for fourth year running

Market Rasen Racecourse, which stages its next racing on Thursday, was named as one of the top tracks in Britain by the 8,000-strong Racehorse Owners Association last week.

It is the fourth year running that the Lincolnshire venue has received the Gold Standard award which is run on a competitive basis among the 61 racecourses in Britain.

Representatives of racehorse owners visited every track at least once in 2018 to assess all aspects of the race-day experience.

Feedback was also provided by hundreds of ROA members following their visits.

The venues awarded the Gold Standard were (large racecourses): Ascot, Ayr, Cheltenham, Chester, Haydock Park, York; (small racecourses): Bangor-on-Dee, Carlisle, Fakenham, Hamilton Park, Market Rasen, Musselburgh, Perth, Sedgefield, Uttoxeter.

The 2018 Gold Standard Award holders will now compete for their respective category’s Racecourse of the Year at the annual ROA Horseracing Awards in London on Thursday, December 6.

Nadia Powell, Market Rasen Racecourse general manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to retain the ROA Gold Standard for a fourth year in succession.

“Like our fellow racecourses in The Jockey Club, we place huge importance on our relationship with Britain’s horsemen: racehorse owners, trainers, jockeys and stable staff.

“We’ve always had a strong reputation for excellent ground conditions and a varied race programme, and we provide the best possible race-day experience for owners.”

Charlie Liverton, chief executive of the ROA, said: “The number of racecourses, particularly in the small category, rising to the challenge of the competitive Gold Standard Award process has continued to impress.

“While the unveiling of new or improved owners’ facilities is always something to applaud, it is often the little things, the personal touches, that make the difference between a good and a great raceday experience.

“Racecourses that offer a welcome drink, which provide race recordings to owners other than the winners, which use social media to highlight and engage with owners, as well as those that look after the horses and stable staff, are often to be found out-performing those with bigger budgets.”

Racing at Market Rasen on Thursday starts at 12.55pm.

The feature race is the Listed 188Bet.co.uk Bud Booth Mares’ Chase.

More details can be found at http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk