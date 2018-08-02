Market Rasen Racecourse set for charity family meeting

Market Rasen Racecourse hosts a special meeting aimed at families and young racegoers on Sunday.

The KIDS Superheroes Family Extravaganza is billed as a day of sporting action and free fun for children of all ages.

Gates open at noon with the seven-race card getting under way at 2pm with the Kids Juvenile Hurdle.

The meeting concludes with the Kids Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at 5.20pm.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leo and Raph will be making appearances at scheduled times throughout the afternoon, and a children’s race will also be held on the track.

Other attractions include a carnival, inflatable fun fair, pony rides, face painting, fancy dress competitions and the recently-opened playground.

A pound from every advanced booking ticket goes to KIDS, the racecourse’s charity of the year which provides a wide range of services for disabled children, young people and their families.

It supports children with any disability from birth to 25, offering assistance to the whole family.

Discounted family passes are available if bought in advance, with £25 entry for two adults and four children in the Tattersalls and Lawn Enclosures, including two race-day programmes and a goody bag.

The County enclosure will also be open, offering visitors a choice of where to watch the races and enjoy refreshments.

Advance purchase prices are County Enclosure £18.90, Tattersalls £14.40, and Lawn Enclosure £9.

* For more information, and tickets, visit www.marketrasenraces.co.uk or call 0344 579 3009.