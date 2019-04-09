Market Rasen Racecourse regulars toast Grand National winner

The talk around the stands at Market Rasen Racecourse last Wednesday was all about Aintree and what immortality the 4-1 favourite Tiger Roll might achieve.

Regulars know the now two-time Grand National winner’s story began here in Lincolnshire on November 10, 2013 when Tiger Roll won a Juvenile Hurdle at Rasen on his racecourse debut, sent off at 12/1 in a five runner race.

There have been many Grand National winners who have raced at Market Rasen over the years, including Red Marauder, Mon Mome, Don’t Push It, Auroras Encore, Pineau De Re and, of course, Red Rum.

Star Sports sponsored last Wednesday’s meeting at Market Rasen where leading jockey Sam Twiston-Davies had a double in the feature races.

The first came with Larch Hill, trained by Nigel Twistan-Davies, who won the £11,400 Class 4 Novices Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old was bred to stay, but clearly doesn’t lack for speed either, cleaning up by two lengths.

Twiston-Davies was also on board the 9/4 favourite Earlofthecotswolds in the next, the £21,000 feature Class 3 hurdle.

This time there was just one length between the winner and 5/1 shot The Sweeney in a field of 10.

There was also a win for leading trainer Dan Skelton who had brother Harry on board Global Domination (8/1).

There was no such luck for our two local trainers in the opening race, a Class 5 Handicap Hurdle.

Nick Kent brought Bowie from his Cadney yard and he was up with the leaders for most of the way until jockey Tom Broughton pulled him up two out.

Michael Chapman brought Four Mile Beach and Port Lairge across the Willingham Road from his Woodlands yard, but both finished down the field behind Haasab who won by two lengths.

Racegoers can now look forward to the Easter Sunday meeting on April 21 – the Beer and BBQ Raceday.

Doubtless those in the county enclosure will pop in to the Tiger Roll Bar for a special celebration in honour of a very special horse.