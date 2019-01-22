Market Rasen Racecourse mourns former director and track historian Jean Lucas

Market Rasen Racecourse has lost a familiar face and leading authority on the track following the death of Jean Lucas, aged 74, earlier this month.

The course announced with great sadness last week the passing of the well-respected former director at the track, and racecourse historian after a long illness, fought with characteristic fortitude.

Jean’s husband Paul is the fourth generation of his family to have been involved with the course.

Jean will also be remembered for her book about the course’s history, as well as her memories of the track, which was reprinted 14 years ago.

Peter Thompson, horse racing correspondent of the Market Rasen Mail for the past 20 years, joined the tributes.

“Jean was always a welcoming face at the course, standing with what seemed a perpetual smile in front of the waiting room, and always finding time to say hello.

“Nothing was too much trouble for Jean and her book was a delightful read to all racegoers. She will be greatly missed.”

Her funeral will take place on Friday, February 1 from 11.45am at St Peter and St Paul Church, in Middle Rasen.