Wednesday’s race meeting at Market Rasen Racecourse was abandoned as the Siberian blasts hit Britain.

Areas of the track remained frozen at an inspection on Monday, with snow settling, and with declining temperatures and a poor forecast, organisers decided there would be no possibility of improvement and called off the County Raceday meeting.

Racing will now return, weather permitting, on Sunday, March 11 for the second Super Sunday meet of 2018.