Market Rasen Racecourse gearing up for big-money racing at first Winter Ladies Day

Market Rasen Racecourse is gearing up for the second half of its autumn double, the Winter Ladies’ Day, on Saturday, October 20.

Following the success of the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Day on the final Saturday of September, the Lincolnshire track is hosting a second weekend meeting offering more than £100,000 in prize money.

Visitors – men and women – are encouraged to look out their finest winter outfit and enjoy a day at the races.

On top of the racing, the afternoon’s entertainment and activities include Style Awards in the fashion marquee on the Brocklesby Lawn, a fashion show, live music from 1940s music duo George and Ginger, a gin festival and Christmas shopping.

On the track, a six-figure sum is up for grabs, including the £50,000 ‘Design And Install’ Elixir Bathrooms Prelude Chase, a race traditionally targeted by the major British training yards over the years, and the £20,000 Kenwick Park Handicap Hurdle.

The racing starts at 1.40pm, with gates open two hours before.

Admission starts from £10.80 in advance, with accompanied under 18s admitted free of charge.

On-the-day prices are £12 (Lawn Enclosure), £20 (Tattersalls) and £25 (County Enclosure).

More details and ticket offers can be found at www.marketrasenraces.co.uk or by calling (01673) 843434.