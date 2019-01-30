Market Rasen Racecourse announces new events for 2019 race programme

Market Rasen Racecourse has lined some new events alongside old favourites after announcing its half-year calendar of highlight last week.

The year’s jump racing kicked off earlier this month and a series of events on and off the racetrack have been planned from February to August, with accompanied children admitted free to all except the Jockey Club Live concerts.

Among the new events is Love Market Rasen raceday, sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council, on Sunday, February 17.

It aims to celebrate all that is wonderful about our community, with visitors able to enjoy activities and entertainment, supported by local businesses, services and community groups as well as the racing.

Adult admission is £10 in advance or £15 on the day.

Also new for 2019 is the Easter Sunday Beer and BBQ raceday on Sunday, April 21 where racegoers will be encouraged to dress down in keeping with the Aussie theme and enjoy real ales from Lincolnshire’s Ferry Ales Brewery as well as firepit barbecues and street food.

The first Jockey Club Live event is Madness in concert after racing on Friday, June 7, while British singer-songwriter Craig David highlights the second Jockey Club Live event on Saturday, August 17.

The annual Family Extravaganza raceday is on Sunday, July 7, which will see the return of the popular Paw Patrol in among children’s entertainment and pony rides.

It may seem a long time away, but tickets are already selling for Betway Summer Plate raceday, in association with Lincs FM, on Saturday, July 20 and visitors are encouraged to book their places soon.

The day is one of the most popular of the year at the track, with style, champagne, live music and top-class racing.

The Kids Family Extravaganza raceday is on Sunday, August 4, featuring pony rides, a children’s carnival and the Rand Farm Park animal roadshow.

Family passes are just £20.

For further details about Market Rasen Racecourse, including ticket purchases, visit their website at http://marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk

* The next meeting is the Sherwood Marquees £10 County Raceday next Tuesday.