Market Rasen Racecourse: Alan Swinbank memorial the feature of seven-race card

Racing returns tomorrow (Thursday) as Market Rasen Racecourse hosts its first meeting of the new year.

The Mansionbet County Raceday offers access-all-areas tickets for £10 when bought in advance, with accompanied under 18s admitted free of charge.

Gates open at 10.30am, with the seven-race card getting under way at 12.30pm.

A good field is expected for the feature event, a listed Class 1 race, the Alan Swinbank Mares Standard Open National Hunt flat race.

The memorial race was first held last year to remember the successful Yorkshire trainer, who died in 2017, and has a total prize fund of £20,000.

It is preceded by the second-biggest prize fund of the afternoon, with £12,700 up for grabs in the Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Steeple Chase.

Programme:

12.30pm – The Mansionbet Novices’ Hurdle Race (Class 4) 2m 2f;

1pm – The Mansionbet Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 4) 2m 7f;

1.35pm – The Mansionbet Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 4) 2m 2f;

2.05pm – The Weatherbys Racing Bank Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) 2m 5f;

2.40pm – The Alan Swinbank Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Class 1) 2m 148yds;

3.15pm – The Mansionbet Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 4) 2m 5f;

3.45pm – The Mansion.Com Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 5) 2m 7f