Market Rasen race twins back to full strength; O’Halloran in fitness race

Neave Twins Racing will be back up to full strength this weekend when Tom makes his debut in the Superstock 1000 championship at Snetterton.

Tom’s start to the season was delayed after taking time out to recover from his shoulder operation earlier in the year.

Both Market Rasen-based riders are keen to get back on track following the five-week summer break to allow for the two major road race events to run, the NW200 and the Isle of Man TT races.

Tim will be contesting the two British Supersport races at the Norfolk circuit, while Tom will ride in the Superstock 1000 Championship.

He will be looking to put in a good performance to gain as many points as possible after missing the first three rounds.

Timetable:

Stock 1000: Friday – free practice one 11.55 am; free practice two 2.40pm. Saturday – qualifying 12.50pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.47am; 16-lap race 2.40pm.

British Supersport: Friday – Free practice one 9.35am; free practice two 2pm. Saturday – qualifying 11.40am; 10-lap sprint race 3.10pm. Sunday – warm-up 10.02am; 15-lap feature race 3.40pm.

* The return of British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran is still unknown as he, too, recovers from injury.

He is due to contest round four of the British Superbike championship at Snetterton, but his appearance is yet to be confirmed as he recovers from the broken ankle he sustained in a crash at the World Superbike meeting at Imola last month.

The Market Rasen-based Australian rider has been having sessions in the hyperbaric chamber to assist the healing process and is hopeful of being fit for Snetterton where he has won races in the past.

British Superbike championship timetable:

Friday – free practice one 10.15am; free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday – free practice three 10am; qualifying 2pm. Sunday – warm-up 9.25am; race one (16 laps) 1.30pm; race two (16 laps) 4.30pm.