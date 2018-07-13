Market Rasen golfer slashes handicap by nine shots in two competitions

Sue Downs won the Sponsor’s Prize at Market Rasen Golf Club with a wonderful score of 43 stableford points to earn a three-stroke handicap cut.

Last Wednesday she surpassed that result by taking the Starbuck Trophy, a medal competition, with nett 61, and has now received an Exceptional Scoring Handicap Reduction of six shots, moving from a 36 handicap to 27 in one season.

The Starbuck Trophy is open to all ladies at the club aged 60 or over, and Chris Joyce came in with a very creditable nett 69 to take second place for a 1.5 handicap reduction.

Jenny Holborn also registered a nett 69, but lost out on countback, while also receiving a handicap reduction, and Sue Archer was fourth with nett 73.

Alongside this competition ran an EWGA Medal which was won by Joy Purkiss (nett 71), five shots clear of runner-up Sylvia Mowbray.