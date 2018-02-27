Market Rasen golf: Winter success for lady captain.

The weather was a little kinder to the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club last Wednesday when they played the Iron Woman competition.

No woods were allowed, but this didn’t seem to make much difference to some of the players who found that using a five or six hybrid off the tee proved often just as effective as the driver they usually used.

Ladies’ captain Jenny Holborn finished the round with a score of 33 stableford points to win the competition, two shots ahead of Helen Gibbard in second place.

There was a close battle for third place with scores of 29 points, but Di Warburton edged it on countback from Jess Howard in fourth spot and Mel Gregory in fifth.