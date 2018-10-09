Market Rasen golf: Tuheys retain Ainsworth Trophy; Hewish tops medal series

There were familiar winners as 14 mixed pairs competed in a greensome medal at Market Rasen Golf Club for the Ainsworth Trophy.

Four couples managed to break nett 70, with the club captains Ian Ribey and Jenny Holborn claiming second place with a nett score of 65.8.

But it last year’s winners, Dave and Hilary Tuhey, retained the title with a splendid round of nett 61.8.

Past men’s captain Gaff Elliott and wife Liz scored the only two of the competition on the par-three 12th hole.

* The last medal round of the qualifying season saw 79 golfers compete for the Porter Pot on a cool and windy day.

Predictably, only four birdie two’s were recorded and just 12 players managed a score of nett par 71 or better.

After a season’s worth of effort Steve Forbes claimed his first trophy with an excellent nett 66, three shots ahead of the field, to earn the only playing handicap reduction of the day.

One of this year’s newcomers, Dean Moore, found some consistency at last to record a steady nett 69 for second place, one shot clear of a trio of chasers.

Tom Boryszczuk, John Boulton and Joe Osbourne were subject to a countback on 70 and claimed third, fourth and best gross prizes respectively.

With the final medal complete, calculations were done to find the winner of the Harries Shield, awarded to the player with the best aggregate of 10 nett scores from the 18 available rounds.

Just two players broke the 700 level, headed by Steve Hewish who finished five shots clear, on 693, after shooting two rounds of 67, a 68, three 69s, a brace of 70s and two 72s.

Mark Hunter (698) capped a fine season with the runners-up spot.

* The last three qualifying competitions for the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club will all be medals, with the latest played lasted Wednesday for the Lothian Brooch.

Maintaining her good form, Hilary Tuhey took the honours, finishing with a nett 68 and reducing her handicap by one shot.

Also taking a shot off their handicaps were Ann Todd and Lynn Patrick who both carded nett 70. Ann also had the best gross of 85.

Tilly Lawrence and Bridget Holmes both registered rounds of nett 72 to take fourth and fifth places, respectively.