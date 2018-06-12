Market Rasen Golf: Rosebowl semi-finalists confirmed

The first round of the Lacey Rosebowl was played last Wednesday at Market Rasen Golf Club and the ladies registered some excellent scores.

The format was a pairs betterball and Helen Gibbard with Sharman Scott, and Lynn Patrick partnering Pam Ross, came in with 47 stableford points.

Ann Todd and Hefina Brumpton, and Ruth Anyon with Geraldine Johnson finished just two points back.

These four pairs go through to matchplay semi-finals, with the winners to meet in the final for the Rosebowl trophy.

* The ladies’ A team have had mixed fortunes in their recent league matches.

They won at Forest Pines 3-1, but then lost at home to Kenwick Park two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half, and the B team lost at Grimsby by the same scoreline. The ladies hosted Holme Hall in a close-fought friendly on Thursday with all four games going to the 18th hole.

But the visitors just edged it two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

The next round of the Tasker Trophy singles matchplay was played at Rothley Park, in Leicestershire, with the hosts winning six matches to one.