Market Rasen Golf: In-form ladies take the honours at Waltham Windmill

Lady golfers from Market Rasen Golf Club had a very successful day last Monday when they played at Waltham Windmill.

Vice-captain Mel Gregory with partner Gill Fussey beat the field at the annual Lincolnshire Ladies Golf Association (North) Betterball competition with a magnificent score of 41 points.

The runners-up, with 39 points, were another duo from Market Rasen GC, Rosemarie Lawton and Jane Salt.

And the following day, the Rasen ladies’ A team had an excellent league win at Gainsborough, handsomely beating the home team by three-and-a-half points to a half.

* It seemed that winter had returned as the ladies took part in a EWGA medal competition on a cold and blustery Wednesday.

However, the weather had no impact on many of the players who produced some excellent scores.

Outstanding round of the day went to Helen Gibbard, who came in with a nett 67, off a handicap of 23, to earn a handicap cut to 21.

In second place was last year’s captain, Sheilah Mitchell, with a score of nett 71 which unfortunately did not affect her handicap as standard scratch, normally 72 for the ladies, was lowered to 71.

Joy Purkiss returned the best gross score of the day with a round of 87, giving her a nett score of 72 to take third place.

Di Warburton and Hilary Tuhey each came in with nett 73, with Di taking fourth place on countback.