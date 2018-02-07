Market Rasen Golf Club: Winter woes for ladies’ section

The weather has not been kind to Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section as they attempt to get their competition schedule up and running.

They were left frustrated when a covering of snow on the course cancelled their three clubs and a putter competition.

They then looked forward to a fantasy away day, using the card of the Antalya course in Turkey, but this, too, was cancelled because of heavy rain and high winds.

Hoping for third time lucky, the golfers gathered again for the Pink Lady competition where two scores were counted at each hole, one of which must include the player using the pink ball.

As the ladies arrived, they were greeted with sleet and hail and after waiting some time for the weather to improve, it was decided to abandon the official competition, but to play 12 holes using the same format.

As most of the ladies had turned up to play, the decision proved popular.

The winners, with a very creditable score of 50 points, were Ann Todd, Helen Gibbard and Linda Dobby.

Joy Purkiss, Sally White and Sara Edgerton finished in second place four points back, and the team of Sue Archer, Pauline Neal and Ruth Anyon were third with 40 points.

The ladies hope for more clement weather for the blue tees competition next week.

* Market Rasen Golf Club’s men’s seniors golf section were able to hold their January Texas Scramble.

In wet and windy conditions, the winners on 58.8 points were Graham Holmes, Danny Mellor and Eric Finch.

Close behind on 59 were runners-up Kevin Taylor, Brian Hodgson and Brian Wharton.