Market Rasen Golf Club welcome new captains for 2019

It was out with the old and in with the new as Market Rasen Golf Club thanked their outgoing captains and welcomed their new incumbents.

The club’s last competition of 2018, the Christmas Social Texas Scramble, was preceded by the Past Captains’ Putt-Out and New Captains’ Drive-In.

In with the new. New captains drive off their year at the first tee. From left - Bob Pearce (men's) Mel Gregory (ladies), Tom Carter (juniors), Danny Mellor (seniors). EMN-181220-100756002

Danny Mellor takes over from Jerry Buttery as seniors’ captain, while Bob Pearce is the 2019 men’s captain, replacing Ian Ribey.

Mel Gregory became the new ladies’ captain, taking over from Jenny Holborn, and Tom Carter is the new junior skipper after Mark Bedford’s year in office.

After this new drive-in format, 29 teams of four members made their way to the tees for a 9am shotgun start.

Nearest to the juniors captain’s drive was Dean Wilkinson, and Hatrel Dhindsa came closest to the seniors skipper’s drive, while Helen Grinham and Grant Hinchcliffe took the ladies’ and men’s prizes respectively.

Tom, Danny, Mel and Bob performed their first official duties by presenting the winners with their prizes.

The winners of the scramble was the team of Steve Hewish, Neil Carmichael, Ray Pearson and Colin Law with a score of nett 56.0, narrowly pipping runners-up Grant Hinchliffe, Jason Hall, Joe Osbourne and Alan Wormall (nett 56.2).

Steve White, Tim Brumpton, Dave King and Gary Smith completed the top three with nett 57.0.

The mixed team winners were Dave and Hilary Tuhey, Clive Wilson and Helen Gibbard on 68.8.

* Earlier in the month, two other Christmas competitions were played.

A field of 84 men competed in the Turkey Trot, a non-qualifying medal played off full handicap.

Neil Bridgwater won with nett 67, on countback from John Chapman and Bob Davison.

Andy Osbourne was fourth on his own with nett 68, followed by followed by four players all locked together on nett 69 – Dave Prudhoe, Brian Inman, Pete Conway and Dean Wilkinson.

John Lee finished ninth with nett 70, a stroke ahead of both Adie Sawyer and Paul Baker.

From the raft of players on nett 72, Mick Duke took the final prize place on countback.

* The Whiskey Stagger, a men’s non-qualifying stableford played off full handicap, attracted a field of 80.

Jason Hall took top prize after a countback with 41 points, and there were then three divisions based on handicap.

Mick Duke topped Division One (0 to 12 handicaps) with 41 points, followed by Ryan Bond (40pts), Dean Moore (37pts), and Simon Desay and Steve Forbes (both 36pts).

Rob Hainsworth and Ed Applewhite were locked at the top of Division Two (13-17), both on 41 points, followed by Ben Ward and Mark Briggs (both 39pts), and Trev Lowe with 37 points.

Prizewinners in Divison Three (18 to 54) were Pete Conway (39pts), John Pickering and Phil Lawson (both 38pts), John Lowe (37) and Bryan Allison (36).