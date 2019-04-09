Market Rasen Golf Club: Tilly lifts Abraham Trophy

Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section started their qualifying competitions last week with a medal.

This was won by Hilary Tuhey with a score of nett 75, just one shot clear of her two nearest rivals, with Ruth Anyan taking second place and pushing Sue Archer into third place after a countback.

Ann Todd completed the top four fourth with nett 78.

* The following week, the ladies played for the Abraham Trophy, a stableford competition.

This was won by Tilly Lawrence with 36 points, a healthy four points clear of runner-up Gill Fussey with 32 points.

Helen Gibbard finished in third place, also with 32 points, on a countback.