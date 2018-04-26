Market Rasen Golf Club: Steve and Mick claim shotgun spoils

At 8.30am, 32 pairs teed off at Market Rasen Golf Club for the Grouse Shotgun Foursomes Medal Competition.

Steve Hewish and Neil Carmichael shot a five-over par 76 to win the best gross prize, but out on their own with an excellent nett 67.5 was the long-established pairing of Steve Steeples and Mick Beddoes.

Phil Clifford and Suresh Pillai were second after carding 68.5.

* The final of the John Hornsey (Winter League) Trophy was finally played after a couple of false starts to snow and rain.

Father and son combo Mark and Jamie Codd beat Chris Law and Matt Pope in a match worthy of the title. Having never led, they came to the 15th all-square before Mark snatched a 1-up win with a superb putt on the 18th.

* On the Queen’s 92nd birthday, an 89-strong field competed in their first handicap-qualifying event of the season – the Ford Cup.

In ideal conditions, with the course showing great promise after some rain-free, warm days, nine players shot nett par 71 or better, and the final placings were incredibly close.

New member Simon Crossman shot 73 to take the best gross prize.

John Hornsey winner Mark Codd claimed fourth place from John Doughty after a countback off nett 70.

The top three were also subject to countbacks off superb nett 67s, to all earn handicap reductions.

Tim Brumpton, thanks to a birdie two at the fifth, was placed second ahead of fellow morning competitor Jeff Portlock.

But it was one of the first afternoon players, Steve Hewish, who maintained his winter form to win, having birdied the par three 12th.

In the Sanders Trophy, a singles matchplay knockout for handicappers, Andy Osbourne beat Jeff Portlock, Clive Jenkins beat past captain Graham Dolan, Chris Osbourne beat Clive Wilson, Paul Baker beat Steve Ayres, Craig Smith beat Tim Brumpton, Dave King beat Steve Unwin, Suresh Pillai beat Alan Wormall and Mick Duke received a bye to the quarter-finals.

* The Market Rasen Golf Club ladies finally enjoyed a round of golf under blue skies and sunshine last Wednesday for the Coronation Foursomes.

Played as a stableford, Rosemarie Lawton and Jackie Parker won with a very creditable score of 37 points, narrowly beating Sheilah Mitchell and Helen Grinham into second place on countback.

Sharman Scott and Judy Philips came in third with 36 points, and Chris Clarke and Marilyn Tompkins were fourth with 34 points.

* The second leg of the Tasker Trophy, a singles knock-out, was played on Thursday against Ashby Decoy.

The ladies, having beaten Ashby 5-2 away, were successful again at home, by the same scoreline.

With an aggregate of 10-4 the team now moves into the second round.

* On Friday, Rasen’s A League team played at Kenwick Park, but despite all the matches being close, the visitors lost 4-0.

However, on Sunday the roles were reversed when the A team hosted Forest Pines and won three-and-a-half to a half.