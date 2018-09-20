Market Rasen Golf Club: Stalwart stewards host 20th anniversary competitions

Janet and Peter Parkinson celebrated 20 years as stewards at Market Rasen Golf Club by hosting a series of competitions, for each section.

The couple provided prizes and food after each competition.

Last weekend, 83 men played a qualifying stableford, unusually off the shorter yellow tees, for the Parkinsons’ 20th Anniversary Prize.

Both the weather and course conditions were conducive to good scoring, with 25 under-par returns and 22 birdies on the par-three holes.

Out in front was past captain Guy Hardcastle who produced a welcome return to form with a superb 45 points to win the Parkinsons’ Prize and shave two shots off his handicap to eight.

Rob Hainsworth carded an excellent 43 points to take second place, two points ahead of Jeff Portlock who carded twos at the fifth and 14th holes to claim third.

Jamie Codd was pushed out of the prizes after a countback off 40 points, with Phil Clifford, Ray Joyce and Graham Pearce claiming fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively.

All the other prize-winners, plus Neil Baxter, Steve Maplethorpe, Andy Platt and Neil Carmichael reduced their handicaps by a single shot.

* In good conditions which did not bring the threatened heavy showers, 62 men played the penultimate medal of the season; the Autumn Medal.

Scoring was very tight with only 10 players on or below nett par 71, and only six birdies on the par-three holes, with Pro Shop assistant Ryan Bond claiming two of them on the fifth and 18th.

The only competitor to reduce his playing handicap was winner Dave King who carved out a nett 68, which included 12 nett birdies and three nett pars.

Second, third and fourth places were decided on countback to, respectively, late entrant Ken Routledge, Steve Hewish and Dave Steel who all carded nett 69.

Junior organiser Grant Hinchliffe also submitted a nett 69, but went on to claim the best gross prize with a steady 75.

* Captains Jenny Holborn and Ian Ribey hosted 25 four-strong teams from far and wide for their Charities Am-Am Stableford.

With the afternoon promising sharp, heavy showers it was anticipated the winners would come from the early starters.

But the third-last group out of Colin Law, Steve Hewish, Kim Robinson and Tilly Lawrence amassed an amazing 98 points.

The Melton team won by two clear shots from clubmates Mick Duke, Neil Carmichael, Les Brumpton and Tim Brumpton.

Visiting teams claimed the three remaining places, each of them only a point adrift.

Tim and Margaret Hartley, and Brian and Cathy Wheatley (Elsham GC) held on to third place with 95 points from Milorad Jelic (Hainsworth Park), Kevin Clayton (Bridlington), and Charlie Nolan and David Thrower (Bridlington Links) who carded 94 points.

The Spalding team of Andrew and Dina Reedman with Sandy and Sue Watson took the remaining place with 93.

With the entry fees, hole sponsorships and donated prizes, raffle and silent auction, the captains raised more than £4,000 for their charities – the British Heart Foundation and the Royal British Legion.