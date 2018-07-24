Market Rasen Golf Club: Sharman takes captain’s day honours

Market Rasen Golf Club hosted the annual Lady Captain’s Day last Wednesday, and it was well supported, with most ladies playing 27 holes in the day.

The morning’s qualifying stableford round was followed by a nine-hole Hidden Teams competition in the afternoon.

Lacey Rosebowl finalists Ruth Anyon, Hefina Brumpton, Geraldine Johnson and Ann Todd with Joan Lacey who presented the trophy EMN-180723-160835002

Taking on dry fairways, but excellent greens, Sharman Scott won the morning round to land the captain’s prize with an excellent score of 42 points.

The round earned Sharman a two-shot reduction in her handicap.

On 38 points were Sheilah Mitchell and Lulu Wood both finished four shots back for a share of second place as well as receiving a one-shot handicap cut each.

Ishu Sen took fourth place with 37 points.

Karen Moore carded the best front nine score, with 20 points, and Josie Bridgwater the best back nine with 19.

Bridget Holmes had the straightest drive on the sixth, and Lesley Brewis won the nearest-the-pin prize on the 18th.

The afternoon competition brought out the best in the ladies with some incredible scores.

The team of Sharman Scott (26), Sara Edgerton (22) and Lynn Patrick (21) took first place with a total of 69 points, while Hilary Tuhey (24), Geraldine Johnson (21) and Linda Dobby (19) were second.

Helen Gibbard (21), Karen Moore (21) and Mel Gregory (20) completed the top three positions.

Jane Salt won the putting competition with 24 putts, two fewer than runner-up Tilly Lawrence.

* The final of the Lacey Rosebowl took place the previous day and after a very close game it was won on the 18th hole by Ann Todd and Hefina Brumpton.

They pipped Geraldine Johnson and Ruth Anyon into second place.

* On Thursday, the ladies travelled to Lincoln Golf Club to play a friendly fixture, the outcome of which was a halved match 2-2.