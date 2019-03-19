Market Rasen Golf Club: Seventh heaven for Gemini Trophy winners

The final of the Gemini trophy was played at Market Rasen Golf Club last Wednesday between the pairs of Bridget Holmes and Aileen Sellars, and Mel Gregory and Jane Salt.

The conditions were far from ideal, but both pairings played some excellent shots and the match was very close up to the halfway point where Aileen and Bridget secured a two-hole advantage.

Bridget increased the lead with a great shot out of the bunker on the 10th hole, but then Jane replied with a superb tee shot to within four feet of the pin on the 12th.

Aileen won both the 13th and the 14th holes, and despite some great shots from Jane and Mel on the 15th, they were narrowly beaten and Aileen and Bridget won the match.

It takes Aileen and Bridget’s winning tally as a pairing to seven, the first of which came back in 2003, while Mel and Jane were competing in their first Gemini Trophy final.

A great game played with courtesy and good spirit.

* After the recent fine weather, the first two ladies’ qualifiers at Market Rasen Golf Club were cancelled because of a very wet course and too many temporary greens.

The ladies persevered and played non-qualifying stableford competitions instead.

The first was won by Carol Mann with 45 points, on countback from runner-up Linda Dobby, also with 45 points, while Sally White took third place with 44 points.

The second competition was played in blustery conditions which made for some interesting golf.

Sheilah Mitchell came first with 30 points, taking the spoils on another countback from Lynne Patrick, also with 30 points.

Hilary Tuhey completed the top three places with 28 points.

Next week the ladies take on the senior men in a challenge match.