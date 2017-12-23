Market Rasen Golf Club: Seniors salute their 2017 winners

Market Rasen Golf Club’s senior section rewarded their top performers at their annual trophy presentations.

Trophies were evenly spread, but there were two trophies apiece for Eric Finch (Winter Trophy, and Three Clubs and a Putter), Alwyn Littlewood (Summer Bowl and Pattinson Bowl), and Brian Hodgson (Jim Hindle Trophy and Poppy Appeal).

Seniors captain Jerry Buttery, with Christmas trophy winners Terry Hodgson, Neil Harrison and Peter Hallsworth, and sponsor Richard Walker EMN-171221-094554002

Graham Dolan picked up the Centenary Cup and Robin Rhodes took home the Copperstone Trophy, while Steve Stead lifted the Charity Cup and Gerry Bateson claimed the Singles Championship.

The presentations followed the seniors’ Christmas team competition, held in appropriately cold and frosty conditions, which was won by the trio of Terry Hodgson, Neil Harrison and Peter Hallsworth.

* The recent wintry weather has had an impact on the ladies’ golf at Market Rasen.

The Christmas Hamper competition became the second to be cancelled in three weeks, and it was decided to hold draw for the winners from among the entrants.

The lucky winner was Pauline Neal, from runner-up Anne Copestake, third-placed Rebecca Ross, and Marilyn Tompkins in fourth.

* A nine-hole competition was held for the Christmas Social prior ahead of lunch and entertainment.

Geraldine Johnson won with 23 points, just a point ahead of Sara Edgerton.

Sharman Scott and Sheilah Mitchell each scored 20 points, and Ann Doyle was fifth with 18.