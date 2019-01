Market Rasen Golf Club’s men’s seniors section held a team waltzer competition in dry and calm conditions last week.

Seniors captain Danny Mellor found himself in the winning team along with Eric Finch and Graham Holmes after carding a a total of 82 points.

Runners-up Derek Straw, Chris Brooke and Jerry Buttery were close behind on 81 points, while the trio of Keith Borst, Ed Beechey and Tony Cook completed the top three with a score of 75 points.