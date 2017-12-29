Market Rasen Golf Club: New captain drives into year in office

On the day Lincoln’s Christmas Market surrendered to snow and ice, 67 intrepid golfers competed in the annual Whisky Stagger at Market Rasen Golf Club.

Ian Ribey, the club’s new men’s captain, witnessed by several of the early starters, drove into his year by sending his ball safely down the right of the first fairway.

After the other 66 players had gone through, Adi Sawyer was nearest Ian’s drive to claim the Captain’s Prize.

The stableford competition was played in three handicap sections and, despite playing on 18 temporary greens, the scores were good.

In Division One (0-14 handicaps), the five winners were Simon Desay (43 points), Bob Boulton (41), Phil Clifford (39), Steve White (38) and Steve Forbes

(38).

James led the charge for the Hunter family in Division Two (15-18 handicaps) with 43 points, followed by Rick Dale (40), Graham Pearce (38), Chris Law (38) and Andy Platt (37).

In Division Three (19-28 handicaps) the prizes went to Alan Lowe (41), Tony Hunter (40), Matt Cooksey (39), Pete Langford (38) and Mark Hunter (38).

The overall competition winner, after a countback off 43 points, was Tommy Mitchell from Division Three.

* The following Sunday, after five days of enforced course closure, 90 players took part in a shotgun start Christmas Social Texas Scramble.

Once again, the event was played on 18 temporary greens and all 23 teams returned scores well under-par.

The winning team of Les Brumpton, Tim Brumpton, Phil Clifford and Steve White shot a gross round of 59 to finish with nett 55.7, just 0.1 ahead of runners-up, and best mixed team, Clive Wilson, Helen Gibbard and Dave and Hilary Tuhey with 55.8 off gross 64.

Finishing in third place were Steve Forbes, Dean Allen, Darren Turner and Doug McLeish with 57.2 off gross 63.

The competitors were aided in their recovery from the cold and rain by a warming drink and Christmas baps served by Parkinsons@Market Rasen Golf Club.

* On the shortest day of the year, a field of 76 men played the Turkey Trot which had been postponed from the previous week.

Again, on 18 temporary greens, the fog-shrouded shortened course was conducive to some splendid scores.

The 12 winners went home with fresh turkeys ready for the big day – Pete Conway (nett 61), Bryan Allison (63), Colin Law (64), James Hunter (65), Mick Duke (65), Roger Smith (66), John Boulton (67), Bob Davison (67), Steve Brown (67), Dean Wilkinson (67), Ian Penniston (68) and Neil Baxter (68).