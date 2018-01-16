Market Rasen Golf Club: Latest ladies and seniors news

The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club welcomed 2018 with two old favourites – the New Year March and a match between the Snow Queen and Jack Frost.

The march was won by Sue Archer and Joy Purkiss, who scored 46 points, only beating Helen Gibbard and Hilary Tuhey on countback.

Ann Todd and Pauline Neal finished in third place with 44 points.

The following week’s match was won by the teams representing the Snow Queen by three-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

* The Market Rasen GC men’s seniors held their first competition of 2018 last week in hard, frosty conditions.

Playing a betterball stableford team competition, the trio of Brian Farrar, Danny Mellor and Brian Astbury won with a fine score of 50 points.

Graham Holmes, Kevin Taylor and Nick Robey racked up 27 points on the front nine, but ultimately had to settle for second place, a point behind the leaders on 49.