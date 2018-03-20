Market Rasen Golf Club: Ladies win shortened friendly with Gainsborough

The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club entertained counterparts from Gainsborough GC last Monday in the first friendly match of the season.

The course was very wet and the weather unfriendly, with intermittent heavy showers, and after five holes the two captains agreed the match should be reduced to nine holes, a decision welcomed by all of the players.

The result of this shortened match was a win for Market Rasen by three-and-half matches to one-and-a-half.

Two days later, the previous week’s stableford winner, Helen Gibbard, was again frustrated when the qualifying stableford was cancelled because only 12 holes were in play, with four temporary greens.

A competition nevertheless took place and Helen’s score again reflected her good form as she racked up 29 points over the 12 holes to win outright.

Barbara Laing took second place with 26 points, and three ladies – Sharman Scott, Ishu Shen and Margaret Rylatt – scored 25 points, with Sharman taking third place on countback.