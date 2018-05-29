Market Rasen Golf Club ladies keep their eyes onn the prize

The ladies’ section of Market Rasen Golf Club competed for the Sponsor’s Prize last Wednesday.

The competition, kindly sponsored by Sunnyside Up Farm Shop, saw more than 40 ladies take part.

There were some outstanding scores, and taking first prize with 43 points was Susan Downs, just one point ahead of runner-up Suzan Patten.

Ann Todd finished in third place with 39 points,and Gill Fussey took fourth prize with 37 points.

Their performances earned all of the ladies a reduction in handicap.

* The first mixed team match of the season was played and resulted in a good home win against Waltham Windmill by seven games to four.

Market Rasen GC ladies’ B team had a league match on Tuesday away to Millfield, but they came away empty-handed after a 3-1 defeat.