Market Rasen Golf Club ladies in pole position in Taskers Trophy

A mixed greensome stableford was held at Market Rasen Golf Club with 18 mixed pairs, comprising of a lady and a senior, taking part.

Margaret Rylatt and Peter Wilkinson emerged as the winners, scoring 41 points to lift the trophy kindly donated by Richard J. Walker.

Rosemarie Lawton and Ron Foote finished in second place, just a single point behind, and Lorna Moore and Roy Lee completed the top three with 39 points.

n Market Rasen’s ladies put themselves in a strong position to progress in the Taskers Trophy after a convincing away victory last Tuesday.

Rasen won 5-2 at Ashby Decoy ahead of the home leg of the first round tie.

n The club held its annual dinner and a Texas scramble last week.

Winners of the scramble were Chris Brooke, Peter Wilkinson and Neil Harrison.

n The result of the winter eclectic competition was also announced last week, with seniors vice-captain Keith Borst topping the leaderboard.