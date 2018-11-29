Market Rasen Golf Club: Ladies begin Christmas countdown

The ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club began their Christmas programme last Wednesday.

It got under way with a 12-hole competition – the 12 Days of Christmas – which was followed by a Christmas lunch and the presentation of the year’s trophies.

Although the course was wet in places, the weather was much better than had been forecast, as the players made the most of mild conditions.

Sue Archer topped the scoring with a very creditable 24 stableford points.

Close behind in second place was Di Warburton with 23 points, and then followed four ladies all locked on 20 points – Jane Salt, Bridget Holmes, Rosemarie Lawton and Sharman Scott.

* The previous week brought the annual match between the captain’s team and the vice-captain’s team.

The challenge match ended in a win for the captain by six matches to three.