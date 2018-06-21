Market Rasen Golf Club: Inman tops bumper field at Competition Day

Market Rasen Golf Club men’s captain Ian Ribey hosted his annual Competition Day on Saturday which attracted 130 members.

A qualifying stableford was played on a course in superb condition and in warm weather and occasional drizzle, but all golfers were back in the clubhouse before the predicted thunderstorm arrived.

Men's captain Ian Ribey with top junior Ben Larder at his Competition Day.

Sue Borthwick headed the 24 ladies who entered with a commendable 40 points, just one shot ahead of second-placed Tilly Lawrence as both shaved a shot off their handicaps.

Helen Wilson won the nearest-the-pin prize on the par-three fifth.

In the men’s competition, 20-handicapper Brian Inman once again proved that lessons, hard work and practice pays off, to win with a stunning 43 points. With an Exceptional Scoring Reduction, Brian will play his next competition off 17.

Steve Maplethorpe was second with 42 points, one ahead of men’s vice-captain Bob Pearce in third, both reducing their handicaps.

Alan Wormall took fourth place after a countback from Neil Bridgwater, off 40 points.

Ben Larder was the highest junior finisher, in 12th overall, with a splendid 38 points, while Mick Duke (37pts) won the 65yr-plus prize, and Gaff Elliott was the Best Past Men’s Captain, beating Les Brumpton on countback off 35 points.

On the 18th hole, nine men and three ladies beat the pro at nearest-the-pin, and past ladies captain Sheilah Mitchell and Steve Unwin were drawn to have a free lesson with PGA Professional Dan Clarke.

Other prizes – Nearest-the-pin: Steve Hewish (5th), Gary Smith (12th), Charlie Elliott (13th and 14th). Longest drive: Steve Unwin; Straightest drive: Tilly Lawrence and Benny Hinchliffe. Nearest the Barrels: Dave King and Graham Reeve.

* A field of 25 members (handicaps 19 and 28) played a medal competition for the Young Cup.

The day’s outstanding performance came from Dean Wilkinson who shot nine gross bogeys and seven gross pars off handicap 20 to record an unbeatable nett score of 64, six shots clear of the field.

Dave Prudhoe had the best back nine of three players on nett 70 to claim second place from John Vernam and three-time winner Neil Baxter.

With the competition standard scratch score settling at 70, Dean shaved two shots off his handicap.

Having won the Jones Cup earlier in the season, he earned another two-shot reduction under the Exceptional Scoring Regulation, and will play his next competition off 16.

* Going out behind those in the Young Cup, 41 golfers of handicaps 18 and below competed in an Extra Medal.

Overall winner on nett 66 was Tom Boryszczuk who cut his handicap from eight to seven.

He finished one shot ahead of pro-shop assistant Ryan Bond, while Mark Hunter continued his fine season to pip defending men’s champion Charlie Elliott for third place on countbak, with a better back nine off nett 69. Mark earned another one-shot reduction in handicap.

* Eighteen teams of four filled the tees for the annual Summer Social Texas Scramble.

The best of the 7 mixed teams was Phil Clifford with new members Stuart Prior, and Dean and Karen Moore.

Off handicap 4.8, they grossed 63 to nett 58.2.

Only 0.4 of a shot separated the top two where Craig Smith, Ady Sawyer, Trev Lowe and Matt Cooksey took the spoils with nett 56.3 from John Pickering and new members Simon Crossman, Jamie Thorpe and Paul Finn (56.7).