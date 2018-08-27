Market Rasen Golf Club: In-form Sue close to win double

Over the last two weeks, the ladies of Market Rasen Golf Club have played two qualifying stablefords which have, once more, produced excellent scores.

Lynn Patrick took the honours in the first week with a score of 38 points which resulted in a one-shot handicap reduction.

Three ladies finished on 36 points, with Sue Borthwick taking second place on countback from Suzan Patton and Rosemarie Lawton, with Pauline Neal just a further point behind on 35.

In the second week’s stableford, Sue Borthwick was again on form, registering 39 points on this occasion.

It was enough to beat vice-captain Mel Gregory after a countback.

Suzan Patton repeated her previous week’s good work and finished third on 38 points, a score matched by Gill Fussey, with Anne Copestake coming fifth on 36 points.