Market Rasen Golf Club: Helen and Sue rue their luck

Despite the unseasonal weather, last Wednesday marked the opening day of the summer season at Market Rasen Golf Club.

The ladies played what should have been their first qualifying stableford competition, but with six temporary greens, the competition was deemed a non-qualifier.

This proved to be very unfortunate for some of the ladies, two in particular.

Helen Gibbard finished with a splendid 42 points to win, and Sue Archer was close behind with 41 points, both of whom would have been very happy for the competition to have counted as a qualifier.

Some little way behind were Pam Ross and Di Warburton, both on 34 points, with Pam winning out on countback.

Another qualifier will be held this week and the ladies are hoping that, this time, the course will be fully open.