Market Rasen Golf Club: Harrison claims latest win

On another sunny day, Market Rasen Golf Club’s ladies’ section played the Iron Woman competition, a round using iron clubs, and rescue clubs only.

Wendy Harrison again emerged as the winner, scoring 31 points, while Sue Borthwick finished in second place with 28 points and Helen Grinham came third with 27.

The following week the St David’s Day Waltz was played in teams.

Sheilah Mitchell, Helen Gibbard, Sara Edgerton and Sally White were clear winners with 75 points, 11 clear of nearest challengers Ann Todd, Anne Copestake and Pam Holbrook.

Rosemarie Lawton, Lorna Moore and Julieann Sims came in third with 63 points.

The qualifying competitions start next week.

* The senior men’s section at Market Rasen Golf Club held a Miami Scramble competition on the warmest day in February.

The winning team, with a score of net 55.2, were captain Danny Mellor with Chris Brooke and Derek Straw.

Close behind on net 56 were runners-up Robin Rhodes, Tom Hunter and Ron Foote, and in third place were Paul Smith, Alan Hair and Keith Preston with net 57.