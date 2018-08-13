Market Rasen Golf Club: Early bird Brumptom claims second trophy

A field of 82 from Market Rasen Golf Club’s men’s section competed in a medal round for the Rover Cup last week.

After the recent rainfall, the fairways had greened up in places and the morning players had the best conditions before the heat built up in the afternoon.

Rosemarie Lawton and Bob Boulton receive the Oldroyd Cup from club director Jane Salt (right) EMN-180813-093827002

Scores, once again, were predictably good as the competition standard scratch dropped to 70, after 15 players netted par 71 or better, while 16 birdie twos were recorded on the par three holes.

Tim Brumpton, starting in the fourth group off the 10th tee, carded a superb nett 66 to win his second trophy of the season, a shot ahead of Paul Moore who pushed men’s captain Ian Ribey into third place after a back nine countback.

Tom Boryszczuk was fourth with nett 68 (gross 74), while the best gross round was carded by Steve Hewish with a two-over-par 73.

All the winners, plus Rick Dale, Andy Platt and Hatrel Dhindsa shaved a single shot off their handicaps.

* The club’s head professional Joel Cant elected for his competition to be a qualifying stableford played in two handicap divisions (0-15 and 16-28).

It attracted 88 members who welcomed excellent course conditions after some overnight rain, and the scores were close, with 12 birdie twos recorded.

In Division One, Alan Wormall held the lead for most of the morning on 40 points until Indy Mattu came in with a splendid 41.

Mick Duke, thanks to birdie on the fifth, claimed third place with 39 points, and Suresh Pillai just lost out to Matt Pope for fourth place after a countback off 38 points.

In Division Two, past president and captain Richard Holmes took first place and reduced his handicap by a shot with a welcome 39 points.

A back nine countback off 37 points separated budding junior Will Fowlston and Richard Albon into second and third places respectively, and Topliss Cup winner Ray Joyce also pipped John Boulton and Graham Pearce to fourth place on countback off 36 points.

* The mixed foursome knockout competition for the J and J Brown Trophy, which began in April, reached a conclusion with Paul and Angela Moore meeting Rob Crowe and Gill Fussey in the final.

Paul and Angela fought back from 2-down after 15 holes to win the last three holes and win the trophy 1-up.

The following day Paul and Angela, along with 11 other mixed pairs, competed for the Oldroyd Cup in a greensome medal.

The top three pairs all scored an excellent nett 64 so it came down to the 10ths to separate them.

Dave and Hilary Tuhey (64.8) were pipped by Michael and Sue Archer (64.6) for second place and the winners, with 64.2, were social secretary Bob Boulton and Rosemarie Lawton.